Crime suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2020 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 11:13 AM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a crime suspect from Dinajpur’s Bochaganj Upazila.
The dead man, identified as Ayub Ali, was killed in a ‘shootout’ between two rival drug trafficking gangs, police believes.
Ayub was once elected a councillor of the Setabganj municipality of Bochaganj. He was known as a ‘criminal and mugger’ in his neighbourhood and had been implicated in 19 cases, including smuggling, terrorism and drug trafficking, said DB police.
A detective police team heard gunfire in Hatrampur Shalbagan while passing by, said OC Rasul.
“Police then proceeded to fire seven rounds of blank bullets. Later, a bullet-ridden body of Ayub Ali was found on the spot.”
The wounded man was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police have recovered a gun and 200 yaba pills from the spot, said Rasul.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Crime suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Dinajpur
- Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province
- Police recover two bodies from train tracks near Dhaka airport station
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- Radiation from mobile network towers are within limits, says BTRC
- Death toll in Rohingya boat capsize rises to 21
- Indictment hearing in Abrar murder case deferred to Mar 18
- Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman gets fresh bail
- China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Woman dead, seven wounded in Narayanganj gas fire
Most Read
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir
- Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province
- Don't look for alternative trade partners: Chinese envoy to Bangladeshi businessmen
- Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman gets fresh bail
- Radiation from mobile network towers is within limits, says BTRC
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang