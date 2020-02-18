Crime suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Dinajpur

The dead man, identified as Ayub Ali, was killed in a ‘shootout’ between two rival drug trafficking gangs, police believes.

The incident occurred in Hatrampur Shalbagan area of the upazila in the early hours of Monday, according to OC ATM Golam Rasul of Dinajpur's Detective Branch of Police.

Ayub was once elected a councillor of the Setabganj municipality of Bochaganj. He was known as a ‘criminal and mugger’ in his neighbourhood and had been implicated in 19 cases, including smuggling, terrorism and drug trafficking, said DB police.

A detective police team heard gunfire in Hatrampur Shalbagan while passing by, said OC Rasul.

“Police then proceeded to fire seven rounds of blank bullets. Later, a bullet-ridden body of Ayub Ali was found on the spot.”

The wounded man was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police have recovered a gun and 200 yaba pills from the spot, said Rasul.