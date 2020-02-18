Home > Bangladesh

Crime suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Dinajpur

  Dinajpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2020 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 11:13 AM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a crime suspect from Dinajpur’s Bochaganj Upazila.

The dead man, identified as Ayub Ali, was killed in a ‘shootout’ between two rival drug trafficking gangs, police believes.

The incident occurred in Hatrampur Shalbagan area of the upazila in the early hours of Monday, according to OC ATM Golam Rasul of Dinajpur's Detective Branch of Police.

Ayub was once elected a councillor of the Setabganj municipality of Bochaganj. He was known as a ‘criminal and mugger’ in his neighbourhood and had been implicated in 19 cases, including smuggling, terrorism and drug trafficking, said DB police.

A detective police team heard gunfire in Hatrampur Shalbagan while passing by, said OC Rasul.

“Police then proceeded to fire seven rounds of blank bullets. Later, a bullet-ridden body of Ayub Ali was found on the spot.”

The wounded man was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police have recovered a gun and 200 yaba pills from the spot, said Rasul.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don't bring Bangladeshis back now: China envoy

2 found dead on Dhaka rail tracks

Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC

Metro rail replica coach arrives in Dhaka

Death toll in Rohingya boat capsize hits 21

China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital

File Photo

Indictment hearing in Abrar murder case deferred

Prothom Alo editor gets fresh bail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.