Release Shariat Boyati immediately and unconditionally: Amnesty International

The folk singer faces imprisonment of up to five years for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during his performances on stage.

“Arrested for solely exercising his right to freedom of expression, Shariat Boyati must be immediately and unconditionally released,” Amnesty International said in an ‘Urgent Action’ on Friday.

"The arrest and subsequent detention of Shariat Boyati is a clear example of how the Digital Security Act violates Bangladesh’s international obligations,” Saad Hammadi, the organisation’s South Asia Campaigner, said in a statement.

“Shariat’s words may have been offensive, but to arrest him on a vaguely defined provision such as hurting religious sentiment is a violation of the right to freedom of expression,” he added.

Such arrests create a “chilling effect, stopping journalists and anyone who expresses dissent to fear the Digital Security Act will be arbitrarily used against them”, the statement said.

“Shariat Boyati was not attacking Islam or the Muslim community, just a section of Islamic scholars. Defending music is not a crime,” it added.

The London-based group also said it hopes the Bangladesh authorities will deliver on “their commitment to revise the law in consultation with journalists and civil society members to ensure that it is consistent with international human rights law including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

At least 14 offences under the DSA, including the charges against Shariat Boyati, are non-bailable, according to the statement.

The High Court on Feb 12 asked the government to explain within two weeks why Shariat Boyati should not be granted bail.ost/