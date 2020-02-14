5 workers die as bus collides with Nasiman in Gopalganj

The crash occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Upazila's Pona area around 7:30am on Friday, leaving five others injured.

The victims were all passengers of the Nasiman.

The authorities have identified four of the fatalities so far. They are - Badir Molla, 24, Sumon Munshi, 20, Mizan Fakir, 40, and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30, all natives of Kashiana's Chita village. They were heading to the Upazila's Bhatiapara village from Chita to work on a building construction site.

According to Iqbal Khan, resident physician of Kashiana Upazila Health, the Nasiman was merging onto the highway from a feeder road when it collided with a Falguni Paribahan bus.

One of the passengers was killed instantly while two others died on the way to the Upazila Health Complex.

The injured were initially rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition before being taken to Gopalganj General Hospital. But Sirajul died en route to the Gopalganj hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Ashit Kumar Mollik.

Another victim, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead at Faridpur Medical College, according to Anjan Kumar Saha, on-duty doctor of the hospital's emergency department.