Home > Bangladesh

5 workers die as bus collides with Nasiman in Gopalganj

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2020 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 12:21 PM BdST

Five construction workers have been killed in a collision between a bus and a local passenger vehicle, Nasiman, in Gopalganj's Kashiana Upazila.

The crash occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Upazila's Pona area around 7:30am on Friday, leaving five others injured.

The victims were all passengers of the Nasiman.

The authorities have identified four of the fatalities so far. They are - Badir Molla, 24, Sumon Munshi, 20, Mizan Fakir, 40, and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30, all natives of Kashiana's Chita village. They were heading to the Upazila's Bhatiapara village from Chita to work on a building construction site. 

According to Iqbal Khan, resident physician of Kashiana Upazila Health, the Nasiman was merging onto the highway from a feeder road when it collided with a Falguni Paribahan bus.

One of the passengers was killed instantly while two others died on the way to the Upazila Health Complex.

The injured were initially rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition before being taken to Gopalganj General Hospital. But Sirajul died en route to the Gopalganj hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Ashit Kumar Mollik.

Another victim, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead at Faridpur Medical College, according to Anjan Kumar Saha, on-duty doctor of the hospital's emergency department.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

Hasina sends condolences to Xi

International community’s voice weakened: Momen

Workers have their temperatures taken at the arrival area during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits 2 more Bangladeshis

Govt to buy 50 SUVs for UNOs

Maitree Express riders in for coronavirus screening

Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor

Woman dies of heart attack after coronavirus rumours

Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu’s killing: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.