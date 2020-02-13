Home > Bangladesh

International apathy to Rohingya repatriation irks Momen

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2020 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 09:39 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed ire over an apathy of the international community to pushing Myanmar for taking back its Rohingya nationals.

“The international community’s voice should have been stronger, but unfortunately that is not happening due to personal interests of many,” he told a programme in Dhaka with some foreign diplomats among the audience.

More than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Bangladesh, fleeing decades of persecution and a 2017 army operation in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The refugees have refused to return to the Rakhine state despite two recent attempts by the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Rohingya fear they will continue facing brutal persecution if they are not granted citizenship before going back. Myanmar is accused of delaying the repatriation process as it fails to ensure peace in the Rakhine state.     

“They have been driven out of their country. Can you believe that in this century?” Momen asked. 

“These people have no future, no hope. They have been being persecuted for year after year. But the international community’s voice has weakened to support what they [Rohingya] want,” he said.

The foreign minister also said trafficking in the Rohingya to Malaysia became a big issue amidst the delay in their repatriation. 

UK High Commissioner Robert Dickson, newly appointed Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer and American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh President Syed Ershad Ahmed, among others, attended the event organised by the AmCham.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers have their temperatures taken at the arrival area during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits 2 more Bangladeshis

Govt to buy 50 SUVs for UNOs

Maitree Express riders in for coronavirus screening

Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor

Woman dies of heart attack after coronavirus rumours

Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu’s killing: Hasina

Voter registration begins in UK

Ilias Kanchan sues Shajahan Khan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.