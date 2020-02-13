Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection

Renuka Roptan, 56, a resident of Patakhali village under Padmapukur union of Shyamnagar Upazila, died on Tuesday night.

Her son Ratan Roptan, 35, had recently gone to India to visit their relatives.

The health workers at Bhomra Land Port sent him to the Satkhira General Hospital for tests after finding that he was suffering from fever and cold when he returned on Monday.

Ratan returned home after giving blood sample for the tests.

Later, the local officials of the Directorate General of Health Services looked for him, Padmapukur Union Council Chairman Ataur Rahman said. The officials also called Ataur to confirm the location of Ratan, he said.

Meanwhile, rumours spread in the area that Ratan “will be killed as he is diagnosed with coronavirus”, Ataur said.

“His mother Renuka panicked when she heard about them. She died after complaining of chest pain in the night,” the union council chairman added.

The woman died of a heart attack after panicking because office the rumours spread by locals, Satkhira Civil Surgeon Husain Shafayat said.

Ajoy Saha, the health and family planning officer at the Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex, said Ratan was taken to the Satkhira General Hospital on suspicion that he had contacted coronavirus, but he had fled.

“Later the health directorate searched for him. Meanwhile, his mother died of a heart attack due to the rumours. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

Both Shafayat and Ajoy confirmed that Ratan tested coronavirus negative.