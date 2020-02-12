Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu was killed in 1975, says Hasina

“The poem penned by Nirmalendu Goon after the assassination on Aug 15, 1975 not only depicted the message of Bangabandhu’s speech on Mar 7, but also it became the language of protest against the killing,” the prime minister said while inaugurating the month long theatre festival organised by Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation on Wednesday.

“The writers and poets protested against the gruesome killing of the father of the nation and highlighted his contribution through their writings without any fear,” she said.

“It was the time when nobody dared to speak up but our artists, writers and poets came forward. Their writings became the means of protest as well as a way to depict the contribution of the father of the nation.”

The prime minister inaugurated the festival via a video conference on Wednesday in Ganabhaban.

The country slipped backward after those defeated in the liberation war became the rulers by killing Bangabandhu, she said.

“Those who usurped power after 1975 had introduced many black laws regarding the theatre movement. We scrapped all those black laws when we came into power in 1996. We ensured that everyone can do theatre freely. We rolled back the censorship on plays.

“We withdrew the restrictions as we wanted the theatre to move forward independently. Today, we’ve taken initiatives to ensure that this form of art is practiced in districts and Upazilas across the country.”

“I secretly bought a ticket for the show of the play ‘Nuruldiner Shara Jibon,’ quite a few times and watched it. I watched it ll about three times and could never hold back my tears,” Hasina said sharing her fondness for art and literature.

It is important to practice our culture for the development of the country, said the prime minister.

“In recent times, we saw drugs, violence and terrorism pushing families, and then entire society, towards devastation. Our children and youths should be encouraged to opt for more sports and cultural activities if we want to keep them on the right path.”

“Also, cultural development marks the characteristics of a nation. We have to keep it up. Through cultural activity irrespective of religion or caste, a nation can portray its individuality.”