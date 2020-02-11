Sagar-Runi murder probe report soon, police say

“RAB officers are investigating the Sagar-Runi murder case. The probe report will be submitted soon,” Javed said at a programme on Tuesday.

On Feb 12, 2012, Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and ATN Bangla Senior Reporter Meherun Runi were stabbed to death in the bedroom of their flat in Dhaka's Razabazar.

The then home minister Shahara Khatun, within hours of the incident in 2012, had promised to catch the culprits within 48 hours. However, little progress has been made in the last eight years.

The investigation officers were scheduled to submit the probe report on Monday. However, they failed to submit the report for the 71st time.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court has fixed Mar 23 as the new date for the submission of the report.