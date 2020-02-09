No coronavirus symptom in China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur: IEDCR

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, disclosed the information at a media briefing on Sunday.

Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital's corona unit on Saturday. But he was only suffering from a respiratory problem rather than cold or fever at the time of his admission, said Flora.

"As a result, he was kept under observation and had his samples taken for tests. The results aren't out yet but he is doing better now."

Tasdid, a native of Mirganj village in Nilphamari's Domar Upazila, came back home from China on Jan 29. He had since been living with his family in their village home.

According to some of his relatives, Tasdid suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 800 people in China so far.