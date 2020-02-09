No coronavirus symptom in China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur: IEDCR
Published: 09 Feb 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 05:03 PM BdST
A man hospitalised in Rangpur after recently returning from China, has not exhibited any symptom of the novel coronavirus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, disclosed the information at a media briefing on Sunday.
Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital's corona unit on Saturday. But he was only suffering from a respiratory problem rather than cold or fever at the time of his admission, said Flora.
"As a result, he was kept under observation and had his samples taken for tests. The results aren't out yet but he is doing better now."
According to some of his relatives, Tasdid suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 800 people in China so far.
