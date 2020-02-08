Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 01:11 PM BdST
Temperature screening measures at airports and other ports of entry into Bangladesh have been extended to cover all inbound travellers in a bid to prevent a deadly coronavirus from spreading.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, the government’s disease wing, announced the move at a media briefing on Saturday.
Previously, only travellers arriving in the country from China were required to undergo screening tests.
But the virus has killed over 700 people since its outbreak in China's Wuhan late last year and cases have since been confirmed in 25 countries around the world.
