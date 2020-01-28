Trade fair to remain closed Friday before city polls
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 05:14 PM BdST
The Dhaka International Trade Fair will remain closed on Friday, a day before the city polls, according to a decision by the Election Commission.
Dhaka residents will head to polling centres to choose mayors and councillors for two city corporations on Saturday, a public holiday for the election.
The EC sent a letter to the commerce ministry to relay its decision to the organisers of the fair, a key annual event for businesses and shoppers.
