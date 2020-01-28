Home > Bangladesh

Trade fair to remain closed Friday before city polls

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 05:14 PM BdST

The Dhaka International Trade Fair will remain closed on Friday, a day before the city polls, according to a decision by the Election Commission.

Dhaka residents will head to polling centres to choose mayors and councillors for two city corporations on Saturday, a public holiday for the election.

The EC sent a letter to the commerce ministry to relay its decision to the organisers of the fair, a key annual event for businesses and shoppers.

