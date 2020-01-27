Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST
A woman and her nephew have died from fever within 16 hours of each other in Munshiganj's Louhajang Upazila, sparking fears of an outbreak of a novel coronavirus which originated in China.
But health officials have preliminarily ruled out the deadly virus as the cause of their deaths, according to the district's Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam Azam.
A probe panel has been formed to look into the matter.
It came after Mir Abdur Rahman, a 3-year-old boy from the Upazila's Jasaldia village, died an hour after being struck by a fever in the early hours of Monday. His aunt Shamima Begum, 34, died in similar at 8 am on Sunday.
According to Shamima's brother-in-law Mir Shiblu, she had been feeling feverish on the morning of her death. The fever gradually intensified and blood clots began appearing on different parts of her body before she died.
Abdur began showing the same symptoms shortly after contracting a fever at night, said Shiblu. Although Shamima had been buried without an autopsy, the family took Abdur to the the Upazila Health Complex for a check-up.
Later, a medical team and officials from the local administration along with a representative of the World Health Organisation visited the village for an inspection on Monday.
After the outbreak of the coronavirus in China's Wuhan, authorities have stepped up precautionary measures at airports in Bangladesh with travellers from China being screened on arrival, said Civil Surgeon Abul. Bangladesh is yet to confirm any case of the virus.
"None of their family members have gone or returned from abroad in the last 14 days. Therefore, the initial belief is that their deaths were not caused by the coronavirus. Besides, their deaths can't be attributed to the Nipah virus either as no one in the family consumed any date juice recently."
The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in China has risen to 2,744, about half of them in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak.
As worries grew around the world, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned entry to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days. The ban did not cover Hong Kong residents.
The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality on Monday.
While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who travelled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- HC turns down petition challenging Tabith's candidacy
- New law to govern daycare centres
- Police arrest five over Gopibag clash between AL, BNP
- Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Rift in Election Commission widens before Dhaka polls
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Couple arrested over rape of girl in Savar
Most Read
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Grameenphone seeks to pay BTRC Tk 5.75 billion
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus