Three killed, five injured as bus overturns in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 11:49 AM BdST
Three people have been killed after a bus swerved out of control and overturned in Habiganj's Bahubal Upazila.
At least five others were injured in the incident which occurred in the Upazila's Kamaichhara area around 9 am on Friday, according to Satgaon Highway Police OC Mashuk Ali.
"The bus overturned on its way to Habiganj from Sreemangal. Two women and the driver's assistant died in the accident," said the OC.
The injured have been admitted to Bahubal Upazila Health Centre for treatment, according to police.
