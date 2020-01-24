Home > Bangladesh

Three killed, five injured as bus overturns in Habiganj

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 11:49 AM BdST

Three people have been killed after a bus swerved out of control and overturned in Habiganj's Bahubal Upazila.

At least five others were injured in the incident which occurred in the Upazila's Kamaichhara area around 9 am on Friday, according to Satgaon Highway Police OC Mashuk Ali.

The fatalities include two women and the bus driver's assistant but the authorities are yet to determine their identities.

"The bus overturned on its way to Habiganj from Sreemangal. Two women and the driver's assistant died in the accident," said the OC.

The injured have been admitted to Bahubal Upazila Health Centre for treatment, according to police.

