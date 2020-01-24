Home > Bangladesh

Fire burns down Chattogram slum

  Chattogram Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 01:06 PM BdST

A fire has burnt down a slum in the neighbourhood of Shulkobahar in Chattogram.

As many as 12 units of the fire service are battling the flames after being informed of the incident at Decoration Colony around 10:30 am on Friday, said Deputy Assistant Director Farid Uddin Chowdhury of Agrabad Fire Service.

Efforts to contain the fire are still ongoing as of 12 pm but the authorities are yet to determine its cause.

No casualties in the incident have been reported so far.

