ICJ ruling on Myanmar Rohingya a victory for humanity, says Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2020 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 08:00 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has hailed the World Court order asking Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya population from atrocities. 

“A victory for humanity, a milestone for human rights activists across all nations,” Momen said in a video statement from Ecuador on Thursday.

“A victory for Gambia, OIC, Rohingya and of course, for Bangladesh,” he said, expressing gratitude to Gambia for initiating the case.

“God bless humanity and also the 'mother of humanity' Sheikh Hasina,” Momen remarked.

The International Court of Justice in the unanimous verdict also asked Myanmar to submit a report back within four months confirming measures taken to comply with the decision, and then continue reporting every six months, the minister noted.

“The court used the term 'Rohingya' and also rejected Myanmar’s claim… also asked Myanmar to stop genocide and atrocities against Rohingya,” he said. 

“Such verdict hopefully will stop recurrence of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the world,” he added.

