Bangladesh

Angry mob lynches man on suspicion of cattle theft in Jashore

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2020 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 11:47 AM BdST

An angry mob has beaten to death a man suspected of stealing cattle in Jashore’s Jhikorgacha Upazila. 

The incident occurred after two men, 'Abdul', 30, and 'Ilias', 35, allegedly stole three cows from one Insan Ali’s barn in Chandrapur village at 1:30am on Thursday, said Jashore's Additional Superintendent of Police  Md Touhidul Islam.

“The locals caught them in the act and chased them down. The thieves were subsequently beaten up.”

Ilias died on the spot while the injured Abdul has been admitted to Jashore General Hospital. 

