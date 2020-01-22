E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 01:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has taken another significant step in its digital transformation with the much-anticipated launch of electronic passports or e-passports.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the distribution of e-passports at an event in the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday.
Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, director general of the Department of Immigration and Passports or DIP, handed over an e-passport to Hasina at the inauguration ceremony.
Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world to introduce the e-passport, the home ministry said in a statement.
DIP will initially distribute e-passports form its Agargaon, Uttara and Jatrabari offices in Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had previously said at a press briefing on Sunday.
It will issue 48-page and 64-page e-passports with the validity of five years and ten years respectively.
The decision on introducing digital passport comes less than a decade after Bangladesh switched from manual passport to the machine-readable passport or MRP.
The government took the initiative to introduce e-passports in the wake of more than one passport being illegally issued against one person in the absence of database of fingerprints of citizens.
In July last year, DIP sealed a more than Tk 30 billion contract with the world-leading identity solutions provider Veridos, a German joint venture, to introduce e-passports in Bangladesh.
Under the agreement, the firm will deliver two million e-passport booklets, equipment with the capacity of producing 28 million passports, hardware, software and 10-year maintenance service.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- E-passport marks another step forward for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- 2 Bangladeshis die in alleged BSF fire on Lalmonirhat border
- Bangladesh climbs up eight notches on Democracy Index
- 3 construction workers die from electrocution in Dhaka
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- HC bans laminated posters over environmental concerns
- ‘Voted, but got nothing’: Slum dwellers expect no gains from Dhaka city polls
- Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament
- Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in New York State on Sept 25
- BUET student murder: Court sets Jan 30 for indictment hearing
Most Read
- Iran acknowledges it fired 2 missiles at Ukrainian jet
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament
- Iranian MP announces $3 million award for ‘whoever kills Trump’: ISNA
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
- Eight Indian tourists die in Nepal after lighting gas heater in hotel
- Election Commission orders probe into allegations of attack on BNP’s Tabith
- ‘Voted, but got nothing’: Slum dwellers expect no gains from Dhaka city polls
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- Rakibul claims hat-trick as Bangladesh crush Scotland in U19 World Cup