Chattogram airport on alert amid China's coronavirus outbreak
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 02:58 PM BdST
The authorities at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport have followed their counterparts in Dhaka by taking precautionary measures against a growing threat of a deadly coronavirus which has broken out in China and is reportedly capable of being spread by humans.
“We are staying alert over the issue,” Chattogram Airport Manager Wing Commander Sarwar e Zaman told bdnews24.com.
Chattogram does not have any direct flights to and from China but those who are arriving in the port city via Dubai or India from China are requested to consult doctors, he said.
Public awareness programmes are being conducted at the airport following a directive from Chattaogram division's health officer, said Sarwar.
The mysterious coronavirus has reportedly killed at least four people and infected more than 200 in China, according to the international news agency Reuters.
It is now capable of spreading from person to person, a prominent Chinese scientist said Monday, adding to fears of a broader epidemic.
Health authorities around the world have stepped up screening and the World Health Organisation, or WHO, has called a meeting on Wednesday to consider declaring an international health emergency.
The primary source of the virus is most likely animal and Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to a seafood market in Wuhan.
Coronaviruses are named for the spikes that protrude from their membranes, like the sun’s corona. Such viruses cause several illnesses of the respiratory tract, ranging from the common cold to severe diseases like SARS.
According to the WHO, common signs of infection include fever, cough, and respiratory difficulties like shortness of breath. Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET student murder: Court sets Jan 30 for indictment hearing
- Chattogram airport on alert amid China's coronavirus outbreak
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Bangladesh has nearly 110 million voters on updated electoral roll
- High Court issues rule on LPG cylinder price
- No fines to renew vehicle papers, driving licences until Jun 30
- Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law
- HC stays primary school teachers’ recruitment in 14 districts
Most Read
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- Bangladesh to screen travellers from China at airports for deadly coronavirus
- Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- How Boeing’s responsibility in a deadly crash ‘got buried’
- HC stays primary school teachers’ recruitment in 14 districts
- Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law
- State companies allowed to deposit up to 50% of surplus funds in private banks
- Two militants arrested with ties to attacks on police
- Four sentenced to death over killing of schoolboy for ransom