Chattogram airport on alert amid China's coronavirus outbreak

“We are staying alert over the issue,” Chattogram Airport Manager Wing Commander Sarwar e Zaman told bdnews24.com.

Chattogram does not have any direct flights to and from China but those who are arriving in the port city via Dubai or India from China are requested to consult doctors, he said.

Public awareness programmes are being conducted at the airport following a directive from Chattaogram division's health officer, said Sarwar.

The mysterious coronavirus has reportedly killed at least four people and infected more than 200 in China, according to the international news agency Reuters.

It is now capable of spreading from person to person, a prominent Chinese scientist said Monday, adding to fears of a broader epidemic.

Health authorities around the world have stepped up screening and the World Health Organisation, or WHO, has called a meeting on Wednesday to consider declaring an international health emergency.

The primary source of the virus is most likely animal and Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to a seafood market in Wuhan.

Coronaviruses are named for the spikes that protrude from their membranes, like the sun’s corona. Such viruses cause several illnesses of the respiratory tract, ranging from the common cold to severe diseases like SARS.

According to the WHO, common signs of infection include fever, cough, and respiratory difficulties like shortness of breath. Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.