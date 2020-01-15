Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST
Two Rohingya refugees with alleged ties to a drug cartel have been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The incident took place on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in the Upazila's Bahahchhara Union early Wednesday, said ASP Shah Alam, squadron commander of the RAB's Howaikyang Camp.
The dead were identified as Abdul Hashim, 30, and Mohammed Ayub, 28, both residents of the refugee camp in Ukhia's Kutupalong. They were members of a drug trafficking organisation, according to the elite police unit.
Tipped off about the arrival of a consignment of yaba tablets, the RAB set up a checkpoint in the area, said ASP Alam. Law enforcers spotted a few suspicious people in a car and motioned for the vehicle to stop.
"At that point, they opened fire on the RAB officers who in turn retaliated in self defence. Two people were shot in the gunfight and were subsequently rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead."
The RAB recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, two guns and five bullets from the spot, according to ASP Alam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed in collision between bus and ambulance in Rangpur
- Hasina returns home after attending UAE sustainability week event
- Muggers shoot dead Bangladeshi youth in South Africa
- Minister admits ticket-touting, corruption dog railways
- 32 more Mujibnagar government employees recognised as freedom fighters
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- ‘Don’t hold vote on Saraswati Puja’: Dhaka University students demand, block Shahbagh
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Casino suspects Enu, Rupon on 4-day remand in money laundering case
- DU panel recommends expulsion of 67 students for question paper leaks, fraud
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Microsoft boss shreds India’s citizenship act with a single comment
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- DU panel recommends expulsion of 67 students for question paper leaks, fraud
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- ‘Don’t hold vote on Saraswati Puja’: Dhaka University students demand, block Shahbagh
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value