Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf

  Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST

Two Rohingya refugees with alleged ties to a drug cartel have been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

The incident took place on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in the Upazila's Bahahchhara Union early Wednesday, said ASP Shah Alam, squadron commander of the RAB's Howaikyang Camp.

The dead were identified as Abdul Hashim, 30, and Mohammed Ayub, 28, both residents of the refugee camp in Ukhia's Kutupalong. They were members of a drug trafficking organisation, according to the elite police unit.

Tipped off about the arrival of a consignment of yaba tablets, the RAB set up a checkpoint in the area, said ASP Alam. Law enforcers spotted a few suspicious people in a car and motioned for the vehicle to stop.

"At that point, they opened fire on the RAB officers who in turn retaliated in self defence. Two people were shot in the gunfight and were subsequently rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead."

The RAB recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, two guns and five bullets from the spot, according to ASP Alam.

