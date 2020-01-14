Casino suspects Enu, Rupon on 4-day remand in money laundering case

Their associate Sheikh Mostofa, who was arrested along with the brothers, has also been placed on a three-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Choudhury passed the order on Tuesday.

The police's Criminal Investigation Department arrested the three of them with Tk 4 million from a nine-storey building in Keraniganj's Shubhada on Monday.

Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, is the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.

They are accused of amassing over Tk 218 million through the casino business in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.