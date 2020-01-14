Casino suspects Enu, Rupon on 4-day remand in money laundering case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST
Police have been given four days to grill local Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in a money laundering case following their arrests over their alleged ties to the illegal casino business.
Their associate Sheikh Mostofa, who was arrested along with the brothers, has also been placed on a three-day remand.
The police's Criminal Investigation Department arrested the three of them with Tk 4 million from a nine-storey building in Keraniganj's Shubhada on Monday.
Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, is the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.
They are accused of amassing over Tk 218 million through the casino business in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Casino suspects Enu, Rupon on 4-day remand in money laundering case
- DU panel recommends expulsion of 67 students for question paper leaks, fraud
- Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka
- Hasina keen to strengthen ties with Muslim countries
- Supreme Court upholds death to wartime collaborator Kaiser
- High Court set to announce its decision on Dhaka voting day on Tuesday
- Attack on Sarwar Ali, family was a robbery attempt, police say
- Court bails 10 Biman officials in Tk 1.18bn corruption case
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Police besiege suspected militant den in Dhaka’s Ashulia
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Pakistan court revokes coup leader Musharraf's death sentence, guilty verdict
- Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader