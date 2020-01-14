Home > Bangladesh

Casino suspects Enu, Rupon on 4-day remand in money laundering case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST

Police have been given four days to grill local Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in a money laundering case following their arrests over their alleged ties to the illegal casino business.

Their associate Sheikh Mostofa, who was arrested along with the brothers, has also been placed on a three-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Choudhury passed the order on Tuesday.

The police's Criminal Investigation Department arrested the three of them with Tk 4 million from a nine-storey building in Keraniganj's Shubhada on Monday.

Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, is the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.

They are accused of amassing over Tk 218 million through the casino business in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Casino suspects Enu, Rupon remanded

67 DU students face expulsion

Motorcyclist dies in Dhaka road crash

File Photo

PM seeks stronger ties with Muslim countries

SC upholds death penalty for Kaiser

HC decides Dhaka voting day Tuesday

Robbers attacked Sarwar Ali: PBI

AL wins Ctg-8 vote

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.