Attack on Sarwar Ali, family was a robbery attempt, police say
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2020 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 02:49 AM BdST
The attack on Liberation War Museum Trustee Sarwar Ali and his family at their home in Dhaka’s Uttara was an attempted robbery, police have said after arresting a suspect.
The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI arrested ‘Farhad’, 18, in Uttara on Monday morning, the bureau’s Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed said.
“We initially believe it was a robbery incident. They did it to take money and jewellery,” he said.
Sarwar had earlier said he believed the attackers had militant links. Protests have also been held against alleged militant attack on him and his family.
Bashir said they were not ruling out the militant-link angle in the investigations.
Everything will be clear when they arrest Sarwar’s former chauffeur ‘Nazmul’, he said.
Sarwar, a physician and the chairman of pharmaceuticals company Renata, had said it had appeared to his wife Makhduma Nargis that Nazmul had been inspired by Islamist extremism and was prone to radicalisation.
The attackers left behind a mobile phone without a SIM card, seven cleavers, a blood pressure monitor, an iPad, and nylon rope in a bag in the garage when two other residents of the building arrived on hearing the victims screaming for help on Jan 5.
The phone found in the bag belongs to Nazmul, according to police.
Bashir said there were seven attackers while security guard Md Hasan and chauffeur Hafizul Islam, who are behind bars now, abetted the crime.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Court bails 10 Biman officials in Tk 1.18bn corruption case
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Police besiege suspected militant den in Dhaka’s Ashulia
- Labour court summons Nobel laureate Yunus in Grameen Communications case
- Abrar murder case transferred to Dhaka sessions judges court for trial
- Prateeti Datta, twin sister of filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, dies
- EC's Mahbub Talukder calls for circular banning MPs, ministers from Dhaka polls campaign
- Police arrest fugitive casino suspects Enamul and Rupon
- Two drug suspects killed in Dinajpur 'shootout'
- Angry mob lynches 3 on suspicion of cattle theft in Jashore
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Bangladesh newspaper industry bucks global trend in circulation slump, but how?
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Zegna’s Indian ambitions