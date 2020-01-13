Abrar murder case transferred to Dhaka sessions judges court for trial
The documents of murder case of Abrar Fahad Chowdhury, a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, have been transferred to the Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court for trial.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam ordered the transfer after police ran a newspaper advertisement asking the fugitive suspects to appear in court.
The court will begin trying the defendants after framing charges against them, state counsel Hemayetuddin Khan Hiron told bdnews24.com.
On Nov 13, detective police Inspector Wahiduzzaman pressed charges in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court against 25 people of the murder following five weeks of investigation.
The court received the charge sheet on Nov 18 and ordered police to issue arrest warrants against the four fugitives and submit a report by Jan 5. It ordered police to seize assets of four fugitives as they were not arrested by the deadline.
Morshed Amartya Islam, one of fugitive suspects in the grisly murder of BUET student, was sent to jail after he surrendered to a court in Dhaka.
The other fugitives named in the case are Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, and Mujtaba Rafi.
The 21 arrestees in jail are Mehedi Hassan Russel, Muhtasim Fuad, Mehedi Hasan Robin, Anik Sarkar, Meftahul Zion, Iftee Mosharraf Shokal, Muntasir Al Zemi, Mozahidur Rahman Mozahid, Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Ishtiaq Ahmad Munna, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, Amit Saha, Hossain Mohammad Twaha, Majedur Rahman, Shamim Billah, Abu Huraira, ASM Nazmus Sadat, SM Mahmud Setu.
The trial will take place in their absence if the fugitives do not show up after the advertisements in newspapers, said the state counsel.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BCL in his hall of residence on Oct 6, 2019 after he had criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook.
His father started a case against 19 students with police the next day.
