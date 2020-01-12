Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST
At least five people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and a local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.
Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Daulatdia-Khulna Highway in Khankhanapur around 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Ahladipur Highway Police OC Masud Parvez.
The authorities could not immediately identify the fatalities.
According to some locals, a Khulna-bound Greenline Paribahan bus crashed into the Mahendra while crossing a small bridge in the area.
Police later seized the bus but the driver managed to flee.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court orders govt to form anti-ragging panels
- Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
- First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace
- RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group
- Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected