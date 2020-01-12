Home > Bangladesh

Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST

At least five people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and a local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.

Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Daulatdia-Khulna Highway in Khankhanapur around 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Ahladipur Highway Police OC Masud Parvez.

The authorities could not immediately identify the fatalities.

According to some locals, a Khulna-bound Greenline Paribahan bus crashed into the Mahendra while crossing a small bridge in the area.

Police later seized the bus but the driver managed to flee.

