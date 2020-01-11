10 Bangladeshi migrants hurt in Greece car crash after police chase
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 05:04 PM BdST
Al least 10 Bangladeshi nationals have been injured after a migrant-carrying car crashed into another vehicle following a high speed police chase in Greece.
Police began to chase the car, carrying 13 migrants from Bangladesh and Syria, at high speed for 150 kilometres after it crossed from Turkey into Greece, reports Euronews.
The pursuit ended in Thessaloniki when the vehicle had jumped a series of red lights and crashed into a passing car, police in Greece said.
“The smash left 13 people injured.”
Ten men from Bangladesh — some of whom had been hidden in the boot of the vehicle — and two from Syria were taken to hospital, police said.
Police began pursuing the car after the vehicle had failed to stop in Kavala, a northern Greek town 150km from the Turkish border.
Thousands of people continue to enter Greece from Turkey, either from the coast to nearby Greek islands or through the land border in far northeastern Greece, despite European efforts to stop migrant flows.
