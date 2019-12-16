President Hamid, PM Hasina pay respects to 1971 martyrs
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 10:38 AM BdST
The people of Bangladesh are paying their respects to the people whose sacrifices led to the nation’s victory in the Liberation War.
At 6:30am on Monday, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina honoured the country’s freedom fighters by placing flowers at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.
Representatives from the armed forces also saluted the martyrs. Bugles rang out to sing their praises. The president and the prime minister then shared a moment of silence for the brave men and women who had given so much for their country.
Sheikh Hasina presented flowers at the site again in her role as the president of the Awami League, alongside other representatives from the party.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury along with the families of Bir Sreshtha freedom fighters, wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, justices, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats also paid their respects.
The National Martyrs’ Memorial was then opened to the public. A wave of people from all walks of life poured into the memorial site with flowers.
Bangladesh’s Liberation Movement began at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 and culminated on Dec 16, when Pakistani Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Muktibahini and the Indian military command.
Various public and private events are scheduled on Sunday to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the occasion. The day was ushered in by a 31-gun salute at dawn at the National Parade Square at the old airport.
The prime minister then went to Dhanmondi 32 and paid her respects in front of the mural of the Father of the Nation. She will attend the military parade at the National Parade Square at 10:30 am.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh set to celebrate 48 years of victory
- Myanmar toned down after genocide case hearings, Bangladesh minister says
- Those Razakars won’t let me come home if I name them: Gaffar Choudhury
- At least 10 killed in Gazipur fan factory fire
- Govt to release freedom fighters' list on March 26
- Government working to build professional, well-trained armed forces, says Hasina
- Keraniganj death toll hits 17 as 3 more victims succumb to injuries
- Govt releases list of 10,789 wartime collaborators
- Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say
- PM Hasina warns people against ‘traitors, killers’
Most Read
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- Govt releases list of 10,789 wartime collaborators
- At least 10 killed in Gazipur fan factory fire
- Government working to build professional, well-trained armed forces, says Hasina
- Those Razakars won’t let me come home if I name them: Gaffar Choudhury
- Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say
- Amnesty urges international community to share responsibility for education of Rohingya children
- He was one of Mexico’s deadliest assassins. Then he turned on his cartel
- In Bangkok’s Fragrant Street Food, City Planners See a Mess to Clean