President Hamid, PM Hasina pay respects to 1971 martyrs

At 6:30am on Monday, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina honoured the country’s freedom fighters by placing flowers at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.

Representatives from the armed forces also saluted the martyrs. Bugles rang out to sing their praises. The president and the prime minister then shared a moment of silence for the brave men and women who had given so much for their country.

Sheikh Hasina presented flowers at the site again in her role as the president of the Awami League, alongside other representatives from the party.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury along with the families of Bir Sreshtha freedom fighters, wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, justices, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats also paid their respects.

The National Martyrs’ Memorial was then opened to the public. A wave of people from all walks of life poured into the memorial site with flowers.

Bangladesh’s Liberation Movement began at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 and culminated on Dec 16, when Pakistani Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Muktibahini and the Indian military command.

Various public and private events are scheduled on Sunday to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the occasion. The day was ushered in by a 31-gun salute at dawn at the National Parade Square at the old airport.

The prime minister then went to Dhanmondi 32 and paid her respects in front of the mural of the Father of the Nation. She will attend the military parade at the National Parade Square at 10:30 am.