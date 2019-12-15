At least 10 killed in Gazipur fan factory fire
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 08:57 PM BdST
At least 10 people have been killed in a fire incident at a fan factory in Gazipur.
The fire started on the second floor of the three-storey factory of Luxury Fan in Kashorita area under Baria union in Sadar Upazila around 5:30pm on Sunday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The rescuers found the bodies after four units of the fire service brought the fire under control around 7:30pm, Joydebpur Fire Service Station Officer Md Zakaria Khan told the media.
It appeared that they were suffocated, according to the fire service official.
Several people were injured, Zakaria said but could not confirm how many workers were in the factory.
The factory authorities could not be reached immediately for comments.
More to follow
