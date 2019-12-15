Home > Bangladesh

At least 10 killed in Gazipur fan factory fire

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Dec 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 08:57 PM BdST

At least 10 people have been killed in a fire incident at a fan factory in Gazipur.

The fire started on the second floor of the three-storey factory of Luxury Fan in Kashorita area under Baria union in Sadar Upazila around 5:30pm on Sunday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The rescuers found the bodies after four units of the fire service brought the fire under control around 7:30pm, Joydebpur Fire Service Station Officer Md Zakaria Khan told the media.

He said the workers were trapped inside after the fire originated near the gate.

It appeared that they were suffocated, according to the fire service official.

Several people were injured, Zakaria said but could not confirm how many workers were in the factory.

The factory authorities could not be reached immediately for comments.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

10 die in Gazipur factory fire

Freedom fighters' list on March 26

Hasina vows to build well-trained armed forces

The victims in a plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in Dhaka were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Keraniganj fire: 3 more victims die

Govt releases list of 10,789 collaborators

PM alerts people to ‘traitors, killers’

Murdered Chinese lost Tk 46m to embezzlement

Hasina congratulates Johnson

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.