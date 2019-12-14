Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 03:34 PM BdST
An autopsy on Stamford University student Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa, who was found dead on a Dhaka street, did not find any evidence of rape on her body, according to Sohel Mahmud, chief of the forensic department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
He made the disclosure after receiving a partial report on the post-mortem examination on Saturday.
But it is likely to take coroners a few more days to release the full report, he said.
"The samples that were collected during the post-mortem examination were sent to forensic experts for analysis. We have since received the microbiological report which did not find any signs of rape," said Sohel.
The preliminary report will be handed over to investigators on Sunday, according to Sohel.
"Two other reports are pending. We will submit the full autopsy report after talking to the investigation officers, considering the overall circumstances."
The authorities will be able to conclude whether Rumpa was murdered or died by suicide once the full report is out, said Sohel.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two drug suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar
- Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
- Khulna jute mill workers suspend hunger strike for 3 days
- Bangladesh newspaper to face 'legal action' for calling hanged war criminal a martyr
- Keraniganj factory fire: Another victim injuries to wounds as death toll hits 14
- Bangladesh pays tribute to martyred intellectuals
- Survivors battle for life after fire kills 13 in Keraniganj plastics factory
- Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India
- Day to pay homage to martyred intellectuals returns in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh newspaper office vandalised after it called hanged war criminal a martyr
Most Read
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- Bangladesh newspaper office vandalised after it called hanged war criminal a martyr
- 19 Bangladeshi men return home after serving jail in India
- Onion supplies surge, retail prices plunge by Tk 100 per kg
- Mamata Banerjee calls mega rally against new citizenship law
- New Indian citizenship law ‘discriminatory’ against Muslims: UN
- Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
- Forbes ranks Hasina 29th on the list of most powerful women in world