Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor

He made the disclosure after receiving a partial report on the post-mortem examination on Saturday.

But it is likely to take coroners a few more days to release the full report, he said.

"The samples that were collected during the post-mortem examination were sent to forensic experts for analysis. We have since received the microbiological report which did not find any signs of rape," said Sohel.

The preliminary report will be handed over to investigators on Sunday, according to Sohel.

"Two other reports are pending. We will submit the full autopsy report after talking to the investigation officers, considering the overall circumstances."

The authorities will be able to conclude whether Rumpa was murdered or died by suicide once the full report is out, said Sohel.