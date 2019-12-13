Jute mill worker on hunger strike in Khulna dies in hospital

Abdus Sattar, 55, a worker of hessian loom department at the Platinum Jubilee Jute Mills, met his end in the Khulna Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening, said Khalilur Rahman, a leader of the protesters.



Moniruzzaman Mithu, an assistant deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, confirmed that a worker had died in hospital.



Sattar hailed from Patuakhali, according to the protesters.



His body was kept at the site in Khalishpur where a number of protesters started the hunger strike threatening to continue it until death on Tuesday.



Khalishpur Police Station OC Sabbir Ahmed said riot police were deployed to prevent any violence centring the death of the worker.



Workers from 12 of the 26 state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Chattogram are taking part in the hunger strike.



Their demands also include cancellation of public-private ownership or PPP scheme, allocation of funds for purchasing raw materials, payment of provident fund gratuity for retired workers and payment of gratuities to retired factory workers, among others.



Earlier on Thursday, dozens of strikers were hospitalised after they fell ill due to hunger and cold, the protesters said.