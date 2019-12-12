Home > Bangladesh

Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 10

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Dec 2019 09:22 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 10:21 AM BdST

The death toll from a fire that gutted a plastics factory in Keraniganj has risen to ten, police say.

Another 26 people are taking treatment for injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the blaze at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited factory in Chunkutia area under control around 5:45pm on Wednesday after it originated around 4:30pm, the agency’s Director General Sazzad Hussain told the media.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.

Keraniganj Fire Station's Senior Officer Md Saiful Islam said the fire crews had pulled one body from the factory.

A total of 32 people were admitted to the DMCH’s National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the police camp there, told bdnews24.com.

The company, owned by Nazrul Islam, used the tin-roofed factory to produce one-time plates and cups.

 

 

 

