Tribunal hands down death sentence to Tipu Sultan for war crimes in Rajshahi

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 12:23 PM BdST

A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced former Chhatra Shibir leader Md Abdus Sattar alias Tipu Sultan to death over war crimes in Rajshahi.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

Tipu Sultan from Rajshahi’s Boalia had been charged with crimes against humanity, including torture, looting and killings during the Liberation War in 1971.

Prosecutors Md Mokhlesur Rahman Badal and Jahid Imam represented the state while lawyer Gazi MH Tamim appeared for the defendant.

WHO IS TIPU SULTAN?

Tipu Sultan is known to many as ‘Tipu Razakar’ or a collaborator for his role during the 1971 war. He is the only one living among the group of local collaborators who assisted the genocide at Rajshahi University by the Pakistani occupation force at the beginning of the Liberation War, according to the prosecution.

He was a local activist of Islami Chhatra Sangha, which later changed its name to Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, after the independence of the country. Tipu was active in Chhatra Shibir too.

There has been no information about Tipu Sultan involved in political activities after 1984 but he is locally known as a Jamaat-e-Islami supporter.

Completing his study from the Islamic History and Culture Department in Rajshahi University, he joined the Gopalpur Degree College as an assistant professor in 1984 and retired in 2011.

Tipu Sultan was arrested on Aug 10, 1974 but was released later. He was again arrested on Jan 1, 2017 by the police in a case under the Explosives Act. Later, he was shown arrested in a war crime case.

