Police charge in court 14 terror suspects in 2017 Hotel Olio International blast
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 07:58 PM BdST
Police have pressed formal charges against 14 militant suspects in connection with a suicide bomb blast in a hotel in Dhaka’s Panthapath two years ago in what is said to be a foiled plot to attack National Mourning Day programmes.
Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikary on Monday directed the government to send the files on the case to a special tribunal after accepting the charges filed by the police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, according to Raju Ahmed, investigation officer of the case.
The 14 people charged over their suspected links to the man who blew himself up in Hotel Olio are: Akram Hossain alias Niloy, his mother Sadia Hossain Lucky, father Abu Turab Khan, sister Tazreen Khanam Shubho, Tanvir Yasin Kabir, Tanvir’s wife Homayra Zakir Nabila, Abdullah Aychan Kobiraj, Abul Kashem Fakir, Lulu Sarder alias Shahid Mistri, Tajul Islam Chhoton, Nazmul Hasan Mamun, Nobo Muslim Abdullah, Kamrul Islam Shakil and Tarek Mohammad Adnan.
Police raided the hotel on the night of Aug 14 in 2017 and later the CTTC and SWAT joined forces with them on the morning of Aug 15.
At one point, a suspected militant, later identified as Saiful Islam, blew himself up. The explosion caused a portion of the building’s fourth-floor wall and grill to collapse onto the street below.
Saiful was a member of the revived faction of banned terrorist outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, police said.
Law-enforcement later identified the 14 suspects, all of whom are said to be members of Neo-JMB, in August this year.
All of them are behind bars and 10 have confessed to taking part in the plot in statements given to the court, according to the counter-terrorism police unit.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- Government works for women’s rights, says Hasina
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 84
- Kidnap suspect commits suicide in Dhaka
- Expatriate’s wife arrested in case over murders of three in Barishal
- Four suspected Ansraullah Bangla Team militants arrested in Noakhali
- Irregularities soil World Bank-funded clean air project
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz travels to Myanmar on four-day visit
- Bangladesh Secretariat area to go ‘no horn zone’ from Dec 17
- Bodies of ‘pregnant’ woman, two children found in Rangpur; husband held
Most Read
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- Bangladesh hit the bull’s-eye to scoop six gold on offer in SA Games archery
- High Court orders BTRC to take down Mithila-Fahmi photos from internet
- Two buses catch fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar and Kurmitola
- Death of Rumpa: Police get 4 days to grill 'friend'
- Irregularities soil World Bank-funded clean air project
- Bangladeshis bag all 10 gold medals in archery events of SA games
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 83
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz travels to Myanmar on four-day visit