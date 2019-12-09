Home > Bangladesh

Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon

Published: 09 Dec 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 04:12 PM BdST

Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon says a decision could be made by March to bring the buses operating in Dhaka under six companies as part of an effort to discipline public transports.

“We hope we can make a decision by March to operate buses on 22 routes under six companies in Dhaka. We will be able to run experimental bus services in March.”

Discipline in public transports will be visible in March, Mayor Khokon said at a meeting at the Nagar Bhaban on Monday. 

“A meeting will be held with Dhaka’s bus company owners at the end of this month. A decision on bus route franchising will be made in the meeting.”

A bus service from Sadarghat to Rampura via Demra will be launched in the last week of December, Khokon said.

