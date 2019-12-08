Death of Rumpa: Police get 4 days to grill 'friend'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2019 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 04:05 PM BdST
Police have been granted four days to grill Abdur Rahman Saikat, a friend of Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa, over the death of the Stamford University student.
Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid issued the remand order on Sunday after police produced Saikat in court seeking seven days for questioning in custody.
Saikat was arrested in connection with a murder case on Saturday, three days after Rumpa was found dead on a Dhaka street.
