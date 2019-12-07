Home > Bangladesh

Launch collision on Meghna leaves one passenger dead, 15 injured

  Munshiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 11:00 AM BdST

A collision between two launches on the Meghna River has left one passenger dead and 15 others injured.

The accident, involving Chandpur-bound MV Bogdadia-13 and Dhaka-bound MV Manik-4, took place near Charkishoreganj in Narayanganj's Sonargaon Upazila around 1 am on Saturday, said Md Mostafizur Rahman, inspector in-charge of Kolagachia river police outpost.

According to Mostafizur, a passenger of Manik-4 died when the vessel rammed into the middle of Bogdadia-13. The victims could not be identified immediately but the injured are receiving medical attention, he said.

The authorities are scanning the waters near the incident for any survivors but they are yet to confirm whether any passenger fell overboard.

Police could not seize either vessel as they both managed to sail to their respective destinations after the collision. 

