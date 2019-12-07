'Friend' detained over death of university student Rumpa
Police detectives have detained Abdur Rahman Saikat, a “friend” of Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa, over the death of the Stamford University student.
Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Saturday evening.
Saikat, the so-called former boyfriend of Rumpa, was detained for questioning, Rahman said.
He did not give further details.
Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa. Photo: Facebook
The case has baffled police who are yet to find out how Rumpa’s body ended up on a street in the capital’s Siddheswari, about half a kilometre from her home at Shantibagh, on Dec 4 night.
She is presumed to have died after falling from a multi-storey building.
One of Rumpa’s classmates and friends told a TV station that Rumpa had been seeing a young man for several months, but they broke up recently.
The building in front of which Rumpa’s body was found houses some students of the university. They live on the ground and second floors, but no one could give any information about her.
The teachers and students of the university have continued protests against Rumpa’s death demanding a “proper” investigation.
