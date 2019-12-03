War crimes: Top court to issue verdict on Kaiser’s appeal on Jan 14

A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain fixed the date for the verdict on Tuesday.

This is the ninth case in the Appellate Division challenging the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal.

Kaiser was sentenced to death on Dec 23, 2014, for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War.

A Muslim League leader in 1971, Kaiser was convicted of murder, arson, loot, rape and genocide. He was a collaborator who established a local militia in Habiganj during the Liberation War, guiding Pakistani troops to villages to attack and abuse Hindus and supporters of Bangladesh’s freedom fighters.

Kaiser went into hiding after independence and resurfaced as a figure in Bangladesh politics in 1978.

He contested as an independent candidate and won the 1979 parliamentary polls from the Sylhet-17 constituency.

Kaiser joined the BNP and eventually became the president of its Habiganj unit.

He later joined HM Ershad's Jatiya Party and won from the Habiganj-4 constituency in 1988, becoming the Minister for State for Agriculture under the military dictator’s regime.