Language Movement activist Rawshan Ara Bachchu dies at 87

The valiant woman who played an active role in the Language Movement of 1952, passed away around 3:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Dhaka.

Rawshan was ill for several days and was hospitalised, said her daughter Tahmida Bachchu. Her mortal remains will be taken to the Bangla Academy on Tuesday for people to pay their last respects to her, said Piyash Majid, the spokesman for the academy.

Later in the day, Rawshan Ara’s body will be taken to her residence at Dhaka’s West Monipur and will be laid to rest at a graveyard in her village Kulaura following funeral prayers.

Rawshan was born on Dec 17, 1932 in Sylhet’s Kulaura. She joined the politics of Democratic Progressive Front after her admission to Dhaka University.

Rawshan was one of the pioneers who wanted to hold a peaceful procession defying a ban on rallies on Feb 21.