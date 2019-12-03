Language Movement activist Rawshan Ara Bachchu dies at 87
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 03:24 PM BdST
Rawshan Ara Bachchu, an activist of Language Movement, dies in a Dhaka hospital at the age of 87.
The valiant woman who played an active role in the Language Movement of 1952, passed away around 3:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Dhaka.
Rawshan was ill for several days and was hospitalised, said her daughter Tahmida Bachchu. Her mortal remains will be taken to the Bangla Academy on Tuesday for people to pay their last respects to her, said Piyash Majid, the spokesman for the academy.
Later in the day, Rawshan Ara’s body will be taken to her residence at Dhaka’s West Monipur and will be laid to rest at a graveyard in her village Kulaura following funeral prayers.
Rawshan was born on Dec 17, 1932 in Sylhet’s Kulaura. She joined the politics of Democratic Progressive Front after her admission to Dhaka University.
Rawshan was one of the pioneers who wanted to hold a peaceful procession defying a ban on rallies on Feb 21.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Language Movement activist Rawshan Ara Bachchu dies at 87
- Human Rights Watch says Rohingya child refugees being denied education
- Former UP member dies in Jamalpur ‘shootout’ over alleged robbery links
- Hasina to become president of Climate Vulnerability Forum
- Registration of online news portals to begin next week, says information minister
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Petrol station owners suspend strike until Dec 15
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Petrol station owners continue strike for second day
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- London meet urges governments to regulate, but not ban, e-cigarettes to fight smoking
- Bangladesh plans to use environment-friendly bricks in construction
- NASA finds India’s Vikram moon lander crash site, with amateur’s help
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award