Hasina to become president of Climate Vulnerability Forum
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, from Madrid bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to assume the presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum next year.
The development comes after the Bangladesh leader accepted Marshall Islands' President Hilda Heine's proposal to lead the CVM at the 25th annual 2019 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, in Madrid on Monday.
"The prime minister said she would take the role of president of CVM if everyone agrees to her doing so," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Hasina will succeed incumbent Heine to the post with the aim of tackling climate change as well as helping those who are affected by the phenomenon.
