Home > Bangladesh

By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat on Jan 13

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Dec 2019 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 04:39 PM BdST

The Election Commission has fixed Jan 13 next year for the by-election to the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat vacated by the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal.

The commission's Senior Secretary MD Alamgir announced the election schedule on Sunday.

According to the schedule, election hopefuls have until Dec 12 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officer for the seat. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Dec 14 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Dec 22.

Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, will be used to cast ballots at the election. Polls to the constituency will open at 9am and will close at 5pm.

Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7.

The 67-year-old freedom fighter was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two bus drivers jailed for life

Hasina off to Spain

Petrol pump owners strike in 3 divisions

Man dies in Cumilla 'shootout'

4 to die for murder in Kushtia

Passengers suffer at Dhaka's Sadarghat as an indefinite strike called by water transport workers cuts off river communication between the southern districts and the rest of the country.

Workers end water transport strike

Number of HIV patients rises in Ctg

Police escorting Rakibul Hasan Regan, an operative of neo-JMB wearing a prayer cap emblazoned with the Islamic State’s insignia, after a Dhaka tribunal announced the verdict on Holey Artisan Bakery attack case on Wednesday.

No evidence IS cap supplied inside jail: probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.