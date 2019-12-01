By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat on Jan 13
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2019 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 04:39 PM BdST
The Election Commission has fixed Jan 13 next year for the by-election to the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat vacated by the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal.
The commission's Senior Secretary MD Alamgir announced the election schedule on Sunday.
According to the schedule, election hopefuls have until Dec 12 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officer for the seat. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Dec 14 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Dec 22.
Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, will be used to cast ballots at the election. Polls to the constituency will open at 9am and will close at 5pm.
Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7.
The 67-year-old freedom fighter was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.
A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.
