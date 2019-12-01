Home > Bangladesh

Additional secretary bailed after arrest on domestic violence charges

Published: 01 Dec 2019 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 11:14 PM BdST

Additional Secretary Zakir Hossain has secured bail from a Dhaka court in a case started by his wife on charges of physically abusing her for dowry.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court issued the bail order on Sunday after the 39-year-old woman told the court that she had settled the issue with her husband, court police’s General Recording Officer Mohammad Sharif told bdnews24.com. 

Judge Shahinur Islam held the hearing before granting Zakir the bail on a bond of Tk 1,000.

Police arrested Zakir, an officer on special duty or OSD at the Ministry of Public Administration, in the Superior Officers' Quarter on Bailey Road on Saturday night.

It came after his wife, a physician, called the emergency care hotline 999 and made the allegations against Zakir.

Law enforcers subsequently went to her home before sending her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre.

She later started the case against her husband under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the Ramna police. She alleged that Zakir would often torture her for dowry.

