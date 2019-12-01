Additional secretary bailed after arrest on domestic violence charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2019 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 11:14 PM BdST
Additional Secretary Zakir Hossain has secured bail from a Dhaka court in a case started by his wife on charges of physically abusing her for dowry.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court issued the bail order on Sunday after the 39-year-old woman told the court that she had settled the issue with her husband, court police’s General Recording Officer Mohammad Sharif told bdnews24.com.
Judge Shahinur Islam held the hearing before granting Zakir the bail on a bond of Tk 1,000.
Police arrested Zakir, an officer on special duty or OSD at the Ministry of Public Administration, in the Superior Officers' Quarter on Bailey Road on Saturday night.
It came after his wife, a physician, called the emergency care hotline 999 and made the allegations against Zakir.
Law enforcers subsequently went to her home before sending her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre.
She later started the case against her husband under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the Ramna police. She alleged that Zakir would often torture her for dowry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family of Jabale Nur crash victim unhappy with court verdict
- By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat on Jan 13
- Court jails two Jabale Nur drivers for life over 2018 bus crash
- Fuel crisis grips parts of Bangladesh as petrol station owners go on strike
- Hasina leaves for Madrid to attend the COP25 climate summit
- Robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
- 4 get death, 7 jailed for life over murder of siblings in Kushtia
- Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
- Number of HIV patients rises in Chattogram
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes
Most Read
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
- People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
- Court jails two Jabale Nur drivers for life over 2018 bus crash
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
- London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
- Prison authorities find no evidence that IS-inspired cap was supplied inside jail