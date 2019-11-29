Water transport workers call strike for appointment letter, food allowance
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST
The water transport workers have called a strike for an 11-point charter of demand, including appointment letter and food allowance, from 12:01am on Saturday.
The strike will potentially halt water transport operations on the 43 routes linking the southern districts to the rest of the country.
