Water transport workers call strike for appointment letter, food allowance

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST

The water transport workers have called a strike for an 11-point charter of demand, including appointment letter and food allowance, from 12:01am on Saturday.

The strike will potentially halt water transport operations on the 43 routes linking the southern districts to the rest of the country.

