Bangladesh showed it can hold quick trial, says law minister after cafe attack verdict

"We’ve been able to prove to the world that we can hold trial of such killings very fast in the country following the legal procedure fairly," he said at a news conference hours after the much-awaited verdict on Wednesday.

Expressing his happiness with the judgment, he said one of the reasons of his satisfaction is that it has been able to complete trial of such a sensational case.

Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal sentenced seven accused to death for their roles in the July 1, 2016 attack on upscale Holey Artisan Cafe in Dhaka on Jul 1, 2016, leaving 22 people, mostly foreigners, dead.

One of the accused was acquitted in the case.

Asked whether legal action would be taken against the defendant who was acquitted, the law minister said he has to read the judgment first before a decision can be made.

The death references will reach the High Court within seven days. “Then the paper books will be prepared, and the verdict will be executed in time,” said Huq.

However, he himself made it clear to journalists that there was no progress in the investigation of the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar-Meherun Runi which took place seven years ago and the murder of college student Sohagi Jahan Tonu three years earlier.

“These are under investigation. Until the investigation is over, the charge sheet or final report should not be given. Our investigating officers should be given time,” said the law minister.

The paper book on the Nusrat case will be prepared on Jan 31, 2020 and that on the Aug 21 grenade attack case will be prepared on Dec 31 this year.

Asked how a convict managed to wear a cap of Islamic State in police custody, the law minister said he would get it investigated right after the end of this press briefing.