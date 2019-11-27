Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
Prokash Biswas and Suliman Niloy, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2019 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 08:42 PM BdST
The terrorists convicted of the killings of 22 people in an attack on an eatery in Dhaka in 2016 are “unworthy of mercy” because of the “despicable manifestation of militancy’s insane, cruel and brutal” side, according to the ruling by an anti-terrorism tribunal.
Judge Md Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal in the Bangladesh capital made the observation while sentencing seven convicts to death on Wednesday for the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery.
“Only the maximum punishment will ensure justice and bring some solace to the loved ones of the unfortunate victims,” the judge remarked.
The seven convicts are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.
The judge acquitted another suspect, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, as the charges against him could not be proved.
All eight were produced in the tribunal for hearing the verdict.
Five young attackers were killed in an operation to free hostages from the cafe at Gulshan early next morning while eight others, described as masterminds of the attack, died during different anti-terror operations.
The attackers targeted the high-street joint because it was a huge hit with foreigners for its food, lakeside view, and green lawn. The victims included 17 foreigners.
Militancy’s “horrifying face was unmasked” when innocent local and foreign nationals went to dine in the eatery, Judge Mojibur continued
“The armed terrorists carried out the killings in front of children. The militants hacked the motionless bodies to confirm their deaths. The Holey Artisan Bakery turned into a death valley all of a sudden,” the judge said. The 13 freed hostages included women and children.
The attack was an “attempt at character assassination of a secular Bangladesh” and it made foreigners feel insecure in the country, he observed. It also tarnished to some extent the positive image of Bangladesh, a country known for peace and communal harmony, he added.
“It is because of these reasons that the accused cannot get any mercy in sentencing,” the judge said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
- Verdict on Dhaka cafe attack restores image of Bangladesh: AG
- HC orders ex-BNP whip Jamal to surrender in graft case
- Brother of police officer slain in Dhaka cafe attack hails 'exemplary' verdict
- Gulshan café attack: A 12-hour night of fury and fright
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Eight militants charged in Holey Artisan case arrive in court
- Launch services disrupted as workers go on strike at Sadarghat
- Ex-Dhaka police chief Asaduzzaman Mia recalls first responses to Holey Artisan attack
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Ananta, Barsha ‘sign’ divorce papers
- Slain Holey Artisan chef Saiful will ‘return home’, his 3-year-old son believes
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia