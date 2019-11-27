Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says

Judge Md Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal in the Bangladesh capital made the observation while sentencing seven convicts to death on Wednesday for the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery.

“Only the maximum punishment will ensure justice and bring some solace to the loved ones of the unfortunate victims,” the judge remarked.

The seven convicts are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

The judge acquitted another suspect, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, as the charges against him could not be proved.

All eight were produced in the tribunal for hearing the verdict.

Five young attackers were killed in an operation to free hostages from the cafe at Gulshan early next morning while eight others, described as masterminds of the attack, died during different anti-terror operations.

The attackers targeted the high-street joint because it was a huge hit with foreigners for its food, lakeside view, and green lawn. The victims included 17 foreigners.

Militancy’s “horrifying face was unmasked” when innocent local and foreign nationals went to dine in the eatery, Judge Mojibur continued

“The armed terrorists carried out the killings in front of children. The militants hacked the motionless bodies to confirm their deaths. The Holey Artisan Bakery turned into a death valley all of a sudden,” the judge said. The 13 freed hostages included women and children.

The attack was an “attempt at character assassination of a secular Bangladesh” and it made foreigners feel insecure in the country, he observed. It also tarnished to some extent the positive image of Bangladesh, a country known for peace and communal harmony, he added.

“It is because of these reasons that the accused cannot get any mercy in sentencing,” the judge said.