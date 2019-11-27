Another ‘tortured’ Bangladesh housemaid to return from Saudi Arabia
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2019 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 07:38 PM BdST
Hosna Akter – a Bangladeshi housemaid who appealed for help in a video alleging torture by her employer in Saudi Arabia -- is set to return home.
She is expected to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday night in an Air Arabia flight, said Tanvir Hossain, an officer of Expatriates Welfare Desk at the airport.
Bangladesh took steps to bring her back after the media reported the about video which also went viral on social media.
The 24-year-old woman from Habiganj’s Ajmiriganj went to the Gulf kingdom around three weeks ago, on a Tk 22,000 monthly pay contract.
In the video call, the woman appealed for return to Bangladesh alleging “unbearable torture” by her employer.
“They cranked up the torture on me when I told them I wanted to return home. The people in the agency treated me badly when I called them. I can’t bear it anymore. Please save me in any way,” she told her husband.
She fell ill due to “excessive pressure of work and torture”, the man said.
On Nov 15, Sumi Akter of Panchagar returned home from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help on a similar video drew huge criticism of the authorities for their “failure” to stop torture and sexual abuse of Bangladeshi women in the Gulf kingdom.
She was among at least 961 women who returned from Saudi Arabia in 10 months this year.
Forty-eight of them died there.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
- Verdict on Dhaka cafe attack restores image of Bangladesh: AG
- HC orders ex-BNP whip Jamal to surrender in graft case
- Brother of police officer slain in Dhaka cafe attack hails 'exemplary' verdict
- Gulshan café attack: A 12-hour night of fury and fright
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Eight militants charged in Holey Artisan case arrive in court
- Launch services disrupted as workers go on strike at Sadarghat
- Ex-Dhaka police chief Asaduzzaman Mia recalls first responses to Holey Artisan attack
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Ananta, Barsha ‘sign’ divorce papers
- Slain Holey Artisan chef Saiful will ‘return home’, his 3-year-old son believes
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia