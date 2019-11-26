Foreign observers to hear Dhaka cafe attack verdict announcement in court
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 07:39 PM BdST
Foreign observers alongside the local ones will attend the announcement of the judgment in a case over the carnage by militants at a cafe in Dhaka’s Gulshan around three and a half years ago.
The law-enforcement has taken extra security measures in the court area as Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal is set to deliver the verdict on Wednesday.
Officials of the missions, whose countries lost their citizens to the attack, are expected to come to hear the verdict.
The 20 diners killed in the attack included 17 foreigners – nine of them Italians, seven Japanese and one Indian. The Japanese nationals were working at the Dhaka Metrorail Project.
The members of a revived faction of the Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB carried out the attack to destabilise Bangladesh and turn it into a militant state, police said in the charges brought against the accused.
The brutal killings of the foreigners aimed to belittle Bangladesh in the international arena, according to the charge sheet.
Humayun Kabir, an inspector of police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit who investigated the attack, told bdnews24.com representatives of Japan and several other countries would come to the court to attend the delivery of the verdict.
Abu Obaidur Rahman Tagar, a representative of the National Center for State Court, which is funded by the US State Department, said he would come to observe the verdict.
