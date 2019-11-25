Missing child found dead in Bagerhat

The body of Taskin, a child with intellectual disability, was found in a ditch at the Upazila’s Paikpara village on Monday morning, said ANM Khairul Anam, chief of Fakirhat Police Station.

Taskin, son of Mohammad Mosa from Paikpara village, went missing two days ago, police said.

“The child was playing alone in the courtyard on Saturday. He went missing in the afternoon. The members of his family searched several places but failed to find him,” OC Khairul said.

The residents of the area spotted his body and reported to the police. No complaint was filed with the police over the incident, said Khairul.

Police believed that the boy died after drowning in the ditch.