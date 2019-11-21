Tangail authorities impose Section 144 as two AL factions announce conflicting programmes
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 03:07 PM BdST
The local administration has prohibited public gatherings in parts of Tangail for three days in an effort to ease tensions after two factions of the ruling Awami League announced conflicting programmes in the district town.
The order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was issued at 8 pm on Wednesday, said Tangail District’s Senior Information Officer Kazi Golam Ahad.
A group of local Awami League leaders and activists arranged a programme to observe the death anniversary of Aminur Rahman Khan Bappi, elder brother of former MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana. It angered an opposing faction, who in turn announced a counter programme, said Tangail’s Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Roy.
“Tangail’s Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam issued section 144 at important points of the city, including Shahid Smriti Poura Udyan, Shaheed Minar, Nirala intersection and the old bus stand, from 5am on Thursday to Saturday evening to prevent any lapse in the law and order situation.”
Bappi, then the joint-secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Tangail unit, was killed in a violent attack on Nov 21, 2001. He was the son of the incumbent MP from Tangail-3 (Ghatail) Ataur Rahman Khan.
The trial over the murder of Bappi has reached its final stage with the court recording witness testimonies.
His family has arranged different programmes under the banner of ‘Shaheed Aminur Rahman Khan Bappi Smriti Sangsad’ to commemorate Bappi’s death anniversary. But the group opposing the family subsequently announced counter programmes to mark the day.
