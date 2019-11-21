Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 12:00 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the members of the army, navy and air force martyred in the Liberation War at the Shikha Anirban, or Eternal Flame, to commemorate Armed Forces Day.
Bangladesh observes Nov 21 as the Armed Forces Day signifying the day in 1971, when the three armed forces -- army, navy and air force -- launched a coordinated offensive against invading Pakistani forces.
The three heads and the principal staff officer of the armed forces received the president and the prime minister who also holds the defence ministry portfolio at Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.
A team of three forces performed a military parade. Mournful music played on the military bugle. Later, the president signed the visitors' book which has been kept at Shikha Anirban.
Hamid was followed by Hasina who also placed a wreath before the flame for honouring the nation’s martyrs. She was given a guard of honour. Later, she also signed the visitor’s book.
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Abu Mozaffar Mohiuddin Mohammad Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat also paid tribute to the martyrs.
