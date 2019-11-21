Goods transport strike withdrawn as govt to accept ‘reasonable’ demands
The goods transport owners and workers have called their strike off after the government promised to meet their “reasonable” demands.
The government and the protesters made the announcement after an around four-hour meeting at Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal’s home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi from 9pm on Wednesday.
Kamal had held a meeting with the protesters on Tuesday night but they decided to press on with their programme as the negotiations failed.
Briefing the media after the second meeting at 1am on Thursday, the minister said he assured the protesters of accepting their “reasonable” demands.
He gave them a June 30, 2020 deadline to meet certain conditions like renewal of licences.
The minister said “inconsistencies” in renewal of licences will go away and proper tests will be held to ensure that the eligible drivers can renew licences to drive medium to heavy vehicles.
The authorities will allow the existing licences to be effective until the deadline, the home minister said.
Kamal said he would recommend Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader to accept the transporters’ second demand to lower the fines, which is four times the fitness fees, for unfit vehicles.
He will also recommend the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to meet the third demand on technical specifications of vehicle size within the deadline.
The other demands are related to amendments to nine sections of the Road Transport Act.
Law Minister Anisul Huq will look into these demands and act, Kamal said.
“We hope they will withdraw the strike as they’ve agreed to resume services on Thursday,” he said.
The council’s convenor Rustam Ali Khan then announced the withdrawal of the strike, saying the government had accepted their demands.
He said they could not apply for papers from the authorities for “complexities” like fines for not paying taxes.
“We want waivers on fines, not tax,” he said.
Mohammad Munir, a drivers’ leader, said they has been “forced to call the strike”.
The minister also said the protesters sought instructions on parking and other facilities like resting places, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already talked about.
“We are recommending these issues to the transport ministry,” he said.
