Fire at Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli brought under control
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST
Over two dozen units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have brought a fire at the Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli under control after over one and a half hours’ frantic efforts.
Palash Chandra Modok, a fire service official, told bdnews24.com that 25 units of firecrews battled the blaze and tamed it around 6:45pm on Wednesday.
The fire broke out at the two-storey market around 5pm, according to the fire service.
There have been no reports of casualties so far.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
