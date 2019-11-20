Home > Bangladesh

Fire at Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli brought under control

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 07:06 PM BdST

Over two dozen units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have brought a fire at the Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli under control after over one and a half hours’ frantic efforts.

Palash Chandra Modok, a fire service official, told bdnews24.com that 25 units of firecrews battled the blaze and tamed it around 6:45pm on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the two-storey market around 5pm, according to the fire service.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

