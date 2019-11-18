Home > Bangladesh

New transport law must be enforced despite obstacles: Quader

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 03:44 PM BdST

The government will go ahead with implementing the new transport law despite all difficulties, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said.

At the same time, the law enforcers have been instructed to avoid any untoward incident while applying the law, said Quader in a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday.

The new transport law, made stricter than before, has been effective on paper from Nov 1. However, two additional weeks went into creating awareness among people about it.

Quader announced on Sunday that the law was to come into effect as the two-week period ended.  

Bus drivers and their assistants went on strike in parts of the country to protest harsher punishments for traffic offences under the new law.

In 10 districts in the southwestern region of the country, the transport workers have ‘willingly’ stopped running the buses, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association General Secretary Mortaza Hossain said on Monday.

Asked about transport owners and workers’ opposition to the law, Quader said, “The law must be implemented as this is a law passed by the parliament.”

He then urged all concerned to abide by the law to ensure safety and discipline on the roads.

“I request all to stay away from calling transport strikes.”

